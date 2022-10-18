Padres set to take on Phillies for a chance to play in World Series

The first team to win four games will advance to the World Series.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are set to begin their National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The winner of the seven-game series advances and will get a chance to win it all during the World Series.

The Padres route to the NLCS has been anything but a cake walk. As the fifth-seed in the playoffs it all but guaranteed being on the road for the majority of games. The team started with three games on the road at Citi Field in New York against the Mets. The team took two of three in that series and advanced to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Just about every single media and social media personality not only picked the Dodgers to beat the Padres, but many said it would only take three games to do so. Fast forward a few days and not only did the Padres pull off the improbable upset, but they did it in just four games! After dropping Game 1 in Los Angeles, the Padres took the next three games. The Padres had not won three straight games against the Dodgers at all during the 2022 season. In fact, the Dodgers had beaten the Padres 14 out of the 19 times the teams played each other this season.

Dragon slayed.

Now the team looks to knock out the Phillies for the chance at competing for a World Series.

Some say the Phillies have had an easier road to get to the NLCS, but they have done it in style. In the Wild Card round they travelled to St. Louis where they swept the Cardinals by winning the first two games of a three-game series. They then headed to Atlanta to face the red-hot Braves team. The Phillies started quickly taking Game 1 in Atlanta before dropping Game 2. The series then shifted back to Philadelphia where the Phillies took Game 3 and 4 to eliminate the 2021 World Series Champions from the postseason.

During the six games the Phillies have played in the postseason, they have outscored their opponents 32-16. Meanwhile, through the seven postseason games the Padres have played they have outscored their opponents 31-20.

LET’S GO PADRES!

A full schedule for the NLCS games can be found below.

Game 1 at Petco Park (10/18) – First pitch at 5:03 p.m. on FS1

Game 2 at Petco Park (10/19) – First pitch at 1:35 p.m. on FOX

Game 3 in Philadelphia (10/21) – First pitch at 4:37 p.m. on FS1

Game 4 in Philadelphia (10/22) – First pitch at 4:45 p.m. on FOX

Game 5 in Philadelphia (10/23) – First pitch at 11:37 a.m. on FS1 (if necessary)

Game 6 at Petco Park (10/24) – First pitch at 5:03 p.m. on FS1 (if necessary)

Game 7 at Petco Park (10/25) – First pitch at 5:03 p.m. on FOX (if necessary)