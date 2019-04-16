BOSTON, Massachusetts — La Jolla resident Elisabeth Kimmel has pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal case.

She is one three defendants with ties to San Diego. The other two parents have indicated they will plead guilty.

Kimmel, the former owner of KFMB Stations, filed paperwork in Boston on Friday denying the allegations of fraud and money laundering conspiracy. Kimmel also waived her arraignment in Boston court along with ten other defendants in the case.

Kimmel is accused of paying close to a half million dollars to get her children admitted to Georgetown University and the University of Southern California.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli also pleaded not guilty to charges that they paid bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and Giannulli entered not guilty pleas in court documents on Monday and will not have to appear in court for an arraignment.

They are among 50 parents, coaches and others charged in a sweeping college admissions bribery scam.

The parents who are fighting the charges are now under indictment and facing an additional felony count. Others parents who have agreed to plead guilty ultimately could get less time, like Beverly Hills resident Robert Flaxman. Flaxman is accused of paying money to cheat his son into the University of San Diego.

Flaxman's plea agreement says he is facing a sentence of between eight and 14 months in federal prison, a fine of $40,000, and a year of supervised release after he gets released. Del Mar resident Toby MacFarlane is still working out the details of his plea deal, according to court records. MacFarlane allegedly paid $400,000 to get his two children admitted to USC.

Meanwhile, CBS News reports the Department of Justice recently sent target letters to some of the students involved in the scandal.

The letters said the students potentially could face charges if they, 1) knew about the scam, and 2) were at least 18 years of age at the time of their alleged involvement.

