Family of mother who fell at Petco Park never saw ‘self harming tendencies’

A restraining order filed in 2016 alleged Raquel Wilkins had a history of suicidal behavior.

SAN DIEGO — The family of a mother and child who fell to their deaths at Petco Park responded Thursday to allegations made in an old court case, where an ex-boyfriend declared the mother had a history of suicidal behavior.

Family members of Raquel Wilkins released a statement on Thursday through their attorney, that said the mother never displayed any self-harming tendencies.



The 2016 restraining order filed by Wilkins alleged her ex-boyfriend choked her and hit her in the mouth with his phone, as well as other abuse.

The boyfriend denied the allegations and then responded with a sworn declaration.

“This order was filed against me by a person who has a documented history of suicidal and psychotic behavior and a history of compulsive lying,” the 2016 declaration said, in part.

Attorney Dan Gilleon represents the family of Raquel Wilkins, who died – along with her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins – over the weekend at Petco Park.

“I’m not surprised that somebody who's angry at somebody else is going to try and make that person look crazy,” said Gilleon, referring to the ex-boyfriend’s declaration in the restraining order.

“He was probably pretty angry at Raquel for having the audacity to try to get protection against him,” Gilleon said.

Court records showed a restraining order was issued against the ex-boyfriend and expired in 2017. He had to move out of the Ocean Beach home he shared with Wilkins.

The ex-boyfriend did not appear to be home when News 8 knocked on his door, and he did not respond to a message from News 8 seeking comment.

Gilleon said the allegation that Wilkins had a history of suicidal behavior could be relevant to a lawsuit contemplated by the Wilkins family.

“An attempt by him to call her crazy, to me, is meaningless. What matters is, is there any evidence to say that she was suicidal? And, did she have mental illness? If there is, then that is relevant. But it isn't in any way, shape, or form going to mean that she did this on purpose,” Gilleon said.

The San Diego Police Department continues to investigate the incident and called the deaths "suspicious."

The Wilkins family released the following statement through their attorney:

“The family remembers Raquel as a person who was happy and loved life. In our experiences through her life, Raquel never expressed or displayed any self harming tendencies."

Gilleon said he reached out to a doctor who, in the past, prescribed medication for Wilkins. The attorney would not name the medication but said it was “not mental health medication."

The attorney is not representing the child’s father and the father was not a party in the 2016 restraining order case.

Gilleon said the family is making funeral arrangements and the father is suffering from the loss of his baby boy and fiancé.

