Watch live: Family of San Diego grandmother shot in the head with rubber bullet speaks

Attorney Dante Pride, with The Pride Law Firm, will join the family outside the La Mesa Police Department at 1 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — GRAPHIC CONTENT: The video in the this report contains graphic content. Viewer discretion advised.

The family of Leslie Furcron, a woman who was shot in the head with a rubber bullet in the parking lot of the La Mesa Police Department during protests over the weekend, will hold a media briefing Tuesday.

According to the press release, the family is demanding "swift and decisive action against the officer" who shot Furcron in the face during a peaceful protest in La Mesa on Saturday, May 30 and demand that officer be removed from duty, effective immediately.

Attorney Dante Pride, with The Pride Law Firm, will join the family outside the La Mesa Police Department at 1 p.m. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

A video of the woman getting shot with the rubber bullet at the La Mesa Police station has gone viral on social media.

Furcron is in a medically induced coma and may lose one of her eyes, according to the press release.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.