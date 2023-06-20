Homes evacuated as brush fire burns in El Cajon along Interstate 8

A blazing brush fire burning near westbound lanes of Interstate 8 has prompted authorities to shutdown a stretch freeway.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A brush fire burning dangerously close to homes just off Interstate 8 in El Cajon prompted authorities to launch a full-scale fire attack Tuesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol received reports around 2:15 p.m. of a large grass fire burning on a hillside near the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Main Street.

Video from Chopper 8 showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from the hillside as firefighting helicopters and ground crews worked to control the spread of flames.

A long-term Sig Alert was issued for the freeway at Main Street on the westbound side of the freeway.

El Cajon Police began evacuating homes on the top of the hillside as a precaution, according to CHP details.

@heartlandfire crews at scene of a vegetation fire @ 800-700 block of Murray Dr in El Cajon. Avoid the area for next 3 hrs — Heartland Fire (@heartlandfire) June 20, 2023

