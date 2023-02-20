Rescue operation underway for man who reportedly fell more than 50 feet off Torrey Pines cliff

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department launched a rescue operation for a man who reportedly fell over 50 feet off a Torrey Pines cliffside.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department launched a rescue operation for a man who reportedly fell over 50 feet off a Torrey Pines cliffside Monday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue and lifeguards responded around 2 p.m. to the 9000 block of Black Gold Road in the La Jolla area with their rigs ready to rescue a man who fell off a cliff, SDFD reports indicated.

A rescue helicopter was launched from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport to assist first responders on the ground with the rescue.

Video from Chopper 8 showed several fire engines staged on top of the cliff near the fall that was reported and lifeguards on the ground assisting the man who was injured. The rescue location bordered Black's Beach, where a bluff just south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port failed on January 20; the slide was so giant it split the beaches in two.

The condition of the man who fell off the cliffside was unknown. He was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment.