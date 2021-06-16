Free mobile veterinary relief tour returns to San Diego Day Center to help homeless pets

The ElleVet Project returns to California to provide free veterinary care, food and supplies to pets of the homeless and street pets in vulnerable communities.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The mobile veterinary relief tour also known as, “ElleVet Project," has returned to California for their second state-wide tour providing much-needed free veterinary care, food and supplies to pets of the homeless and street pets in vulnerable communities throughout the state.

The free mobile vet clinic made their first stop on the tour to the San Diego Day Center on Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. to help local homeless pets.

ElleVet Project helped just over 1,000 pets last year throughout California and this summer, company co-founders Amanda Howland and Christian Kjaer have a new goal of treating more than 3,000 pets and have extended their tour to Nevada as well.

The ElleVet Project tour will run from June 16 through mid-September in beginning in San Diego and continuing to Los Angeles, Long Beach, Pomona, Riverside, Santa Barbara, Bakersfield, Fresno, Modesto, Stockton, Sacramento, Berkeley, San Francisco, Lake County, and other regions of California to help the animals in need of services and supplies.

A complete list of further dates and locations in California and Nevada is available at https://ellevetproject.org.

According to the ElleVet Project, it was extremely well received last year and featured Hollywood stars support and animal lovers such as: Demi Moore, Jane Lynch, Sarah Paulson, Rumer Willis, Judy Greer, Amanda Schull, Mark Steines, Rich Eisen, Georgia May Jagger, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara; along with dog influencers such as Norbert the Dog, Glee the Golden Retriever and Louie the Golden Retriever.

As the ElleVet Project travels throughout the Golden State in its purple branded “ElleVan,” the organization collaborates with city officials and municipalities to host a rotating team of compassionate and professional local veterinarians to provide care throughout these challenging times.

Community-focused sponsors are again donating supplies, samples, and assistance to the project.

Services include:

vaccines

flea and tick preventatives

deworming

general checkups

emergency surgeries and other services as needed

Previously known as the “Pets in Need Project,” ElleVet’s new organization the ElleVet Project was formally established in April 2021 as a charitable branch of ElleVet Sciences dedicated to giving back and helping disadvantaged animals.

Howland and Kjaer originally developed the project in 2020 as a pilot program in response to COVID-19, knowing the homeless had even fewer resources than usual, and their pets were in a very vulnerable position.

More information about donations in support of the ElleVet Project can be found at the project’s website: https://ellevetproject.org. All donations go towards vaccines, medical supplies, and emergency surgeries.