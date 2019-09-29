DEL MAR, Calif. —

An estimated 10,000 people are expected to attend the Crossroads of the West Gun Show this weekend.

A federal judge granted organizers a reprieve permitting the show to continue despite the fairgrounds board's decision to shut it down.

Despite that reprieve, time may be running out for this controversial show.

“This is probably one of the best places to have it,” said a supporter.

After a nine-month hiatus, the gun show is back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, and so are its legions of protesters, who lined up along Jimmy Durante Boulevard Saturday morning.

Many here say they are fighting for their children and grandchildren...

***“They gave a pass by this gun show and realize that this is what is coming in to their community.. while they go and practice lock down drills,” said Rose Ann Sharp.

However, attendees counter that they're within their rights under the first and second second amendment and also say they are promoting safety.

"They do the background checks [and] everything they're required by law to do, and I think it's one of the safest places you could buy it ,” said Carl Charboneau.

“If it is a legal activity, why should it not be allowed on state land?” said Mike Johnson.

Protesters have been fighting to have the show removed from these state-owned fair grounds for years.

While the fairground's board voted to suspend the show last year, Crossroads filed a lawsuit against the state..

A federal judge issued an injunction allowing the shows to resume, at least for the time being.

“This is about commerce, [but] It is not about first or second amendment rights,” said Sharp. “The state has the authority to decide what business it wants conducted on state-owned property.”

“We don't really like it here and a lot of people who come are not from here -- so if they want to have it someplace else, they should do that,” said Nicole Gereaux.

"The Del Mar fairgrounds is for the whole county," said Johnson.

Protesters say as long as the gun show is here, so will they.

Despite the reprieve, time may be running out for the show here, after state legislators approved a bill this summer to permanently end gun sales on the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The governor has until Oct. 13 to sign it into law.