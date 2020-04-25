Heat wave has people even more anxious to hit the beach

The heat came on the day coastal cities announced they planned to slowly open water access.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A high pressure air mass drifting from San Diego inland areas into coastal areas will keep temperatures hot through Saturday.

Highs in the western valleys will drop to the high-80s on Sunday, then the mid-80s on Monday. High temperatures in the deserts will remain around 100 through at least Thursday next week.

“Yesterday was the first time I noticed we had the air on at our house. We were getting really hot in there for the first time, and tomorrow is going to be even worse,” Tim Gaylord told News 8 during his walk along Windansea beach.

As temperatures soar, San Diegans are getting their first feel of summer weather, but there just one problem: San Diego County's beloved beaches will remain closed during the peak of the heat wave.

“Today was the first day I woke up sweating. I couldn’t put my wet suit on and run down here (to the beach) but hopefully soon,” said local surfer Nathan Bohmhoff.

“It’s torture, I pay so much money to live here and I can’t go in the ocean so it’s sucks,” Bohmhoof said.

On Friday, San Diego County health officials lifted ocean restrictions for swimmers, surfers and those using kayaks or paddleboards.

Piers, boardwalks and parking lots are still closed to the public, and the order does not include boat ramps or watercraft. It also does not apply to state parks and beaches.

It also leaves the decision of beach closures to the cities.

“It’s like being at an amusement park and being too short to ride the rides,” said surfer Dylan Cheema.

Each municipality can make the call on opening beaches. Any beaches that do open will be subject to the county's "passive use" definition, and visitors must avoid sitting, lying and engaging in group activities -- any open beach can be used for walking, running or as an access point to the ocean.

Cheema is one of many people who live near the water and does not have AC, but does have other ways to cool off.

“Open the windows, go for some walks and take cold showers,” he said with a laugh.

City of San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the next phase of opening city beaches would consist of beaches shorelines, all activities with physical distance, boardwalks, piers, parking lots, and Fiesta Island.