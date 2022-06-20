Here's where kids can find free meals all summer across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — San Diego youth will be provided free, nutritious meals this summer as Feeding San Diego and other local non-profit organizations tackle food insecurity for students.
The Summer Food Service Program will provide hunger-relief services at 22 meal sites across San Diego County.
Children 18 and under can receive a free breakfast, lunch, or snack to eat daily at one of the meal sites.
The effort partners Feeding San Diego along with other hunger-relief non-profit partners, recreation centers, and libraries across the county to distribute prepared meals to kids five days a week.
According to data from California Department of Education, there are nearly 500,000 kindergarten through 12 students in San Diego County, and over 240,000 of those students rely on free or reduced-price meals while in school.
During the break from school, that means nearly 50% of San Diego County students could access to nutritious meals.
Anyone in need of food assistance can find more resources here.
List of Feeding San Diego’s Summer Food Service Program sites:
A Step Beyond 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido, CA 92025
- Starts June 20
- Snack 10:30-11 AM
- Lunch 12:30-1 PM
Any Body Can Youth Foundation 3131 Market St. San Diego, CA 92102
- Starts June 20
- Breakfast 9:30-10:30 AM
- Lunch 12-1 PM
Any Body Can Youth Foundation 1962 Euclid Ave. San Diego, CA 92105
- Starts July 25
- Breakfast 9:30-10:30 AM
- Lunch 12-1 PM
Armed Services YMCA 3293 Santo Road San Diego, CA 92124
- Starts June 15
- Breakfast 8-9 AM
- Lunch 11:30 AM – 12 PM
Boys and Girls Club San Marcos – Loschser Branch 1 Positive Place San Marcos, CA 92069
- Starts June 14
- Snack Snack 3-4 PM
Boys and Girls Club San Marcos – Zable Branch 413 Autumn Drive San Marcos, CA 92069
- Starts June 13
- Snack 3-4 PM
Casa De Salud 1408 Harding Ave. National City, CA 91950
- Starts June 13
- Lunch 12-1 PM
- Snack 3:30-4 PM
Cesar Chavez Recreation Center 455 Sycamore Road San Ysidro, CA 92173
- Starts June 13
- Lunch 12-1 PM
- Snack 3-4 PM
Golden Hill Recreation Center 2600 Gold Course Drive San Diego, CA 92102
- Starts June 15
- Lunch 12-1 PM
- Snack 3-4 PM
John Landes Recreation Center 2855 Cedar Road Oceanside, CA 92056
- Starts June 20
- Lunch 12-1 PM
- Snack 2:30-3PM
Julian Pathways Inc. 1704 Cape Horn Julian, CA 92036
- Starts June 13
- Lunch 11:30AM-12PM
- Snack 1:30-2:30PM
La Maestra Youth Center 4135 Fairmount Ave. San Diego, CA 92105
- Starts June 21
- Lunch 12-1PM
- Snack 3-4PM
Melba Bishop Recreation Center 5306 North River Road Oceanside, CA 92057
- Starts June 20
- Breakfast 9-10AM
- Lunch 12-1PM
Memorial Recreation Center 2902 Marcy Ave. San Diego, CA 92105
- Starts June 20
- Breakfast 9-10AM
- Lunch 12-1PM
Montgomery Waller Recreation Center 3020 Coronado Ave. San Diego, CA 92154
- Starts June 10
- Lunch 12-1 PM
- Snack 3-4 PM
Ocean Discovery Institute 4255 Thorn St. San Diego, CA 92105
- Starts June 20
- Breakfast 10:15-10:45AM
- Lunch 1:30-2PM
Oceanside Public Library 330 North Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054
- Starts June 13
- Lunch 11-11:45 AM
ProKids City Heights 4085 52nd St. Oceanside, CA 92105
- Starts June 21
- Lunch 12-1PM
- Snack 3-4PM
ProKids Oceanside 821 Douglas Drive Oceanside, CA 92056
- Starts June 13
- Breakfast 10-11AM
- Lunch 1-2PM
South Bay Recreation Center 1885 Coronado Ave. San Diego, CA 92154
- Starts June 10
- Lunch 12-1PM
VCC Balderrama 709 San Diego St.Oceanside, CA 92124
- Starts June 21
- Snack 11:30AM-12PM
- Lunch 1-2PM
VCC Libby Lake 4700 North River Road Oceanside, CA 92057
- Starts June 21
- Breakfast 11:30AM-12PM
- Lunch 1-2PM
WATCH RELATED: San Diego County food banks are seeing more first time users (March 2022).