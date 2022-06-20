Here's where kids can find free meals all summer across San Diego County

Feeding San Diego, along with other local groups are providing free, nutritious meals to kids five days a week this summer.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego youth will be provided free, nutritious meals this summer as Feeding San Diego and other local non-profit organizations tackle food insecurity for students.

The Summer Food Service Program will provide hunger-relief services at 22 meal sites across San Diego County.

Children 18 and under can receive a free breakfast, lunch, or snack to eat daily at one of the meal sites.

The effort partners Feeding San Diego along with other hunger-relief non-profit partners, recreation centers, and libraries across the county to distribute prepared meals to kids five days a week.

According to data from California Department of Education, there are nearly 500,000 kindergarten through 12 students in San Diego County, and over 240,000 of those students rely on free or reduced-price meals while in school.

During the break from school, that means nearly 50% of San Diego County students could access to nutritious meals.

Anyone in need of food assistance can find more resources here.

List of Feeding San Diego’s Summer Food Service Program sites:

A Step Beyond 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido, CA 92025

Starts June 20

June 20 Snack 10:30-11 AM

10:30-11 AM Lunch 12:30-1 PM

Any Body Can Youth Foundation 3131 Market St. San Diego, CA 92102

Starts June 20

June 20 Breakfast 9:30-10:30 AM

9:30-10:30 AM Lunch 12-1 PM

Any Body Can Youth Foundation 1962 Euclid Ave. San Diego, CA 92105

Starts July 25

July 25 Breakfast 9:30-10:30 AM

9:30-10:30 AM Lunch 12-1 PM

Armed Services YMCA 3293 Santo Road San Diego, CA 92124

Starts June 15

June 15 Breakfast 8-9 AM

8-9 AM Lunch 11:30 AM – 12 PM

Boys and Girls Club San Marcos – Loschser Branch 1 Positive Place San Marcos, CA 92069

Starts June 14

June 14 Snack Snack 3-4 PM

Boys and Girls Club San Marcos – Zable Branch 413 Autumn Drive San Marcos, CA 92069

Starts June 13

June 13 Snack 3-4 PM

Casa De Salud 1408 Harding Ave. National City, CA 91950

Starts June 13

June 13 Lunch 12-1 PM

12-1 PM Snack 3:30-4 PM

Cesar Chavez Recreation Center 455 Sycamore Road San Ysidro, CA 92173

Starts June 13

Lunch 12-1 PM

Snack 3-4 PM

Golden Hill Recreation Center 2600 Gold Course Drive San Diego, CA 92102

Starts June 15

Lunch 12-1 PM

Snack 3-4 PM

John Landes Recreation Center 2855 Cedar Road Oceanside, CA 92056

Starts June 20

June 20 Lunch 12-1 PM

12-1 PM Snack 2:30-3PM

Julian Pathways Inc. 1704 Cape Horn Julian, CA 92036

Starts June 13

June 13 Lunch 11:30AM-12PM

11:30AM-12PM Snack 1:30-2:30PM

La Maestra Youth Center 4135 Fairmount Ave. San Diego, CA 92105

Starts June 21

June 21 Lunch 12-1PM

12-1PM Snack 3-4PM

Melba Bishop Recreation Center 5306 North River Road Oceanside, CA 92057

Starts June 20

June 20 Breakfast 9-10AM

9-10AM Lunch 12-1PM

Memorial Recreation Center 2902 Marcy Ave. San Diego, CA 92105

Starts June 20

June 20 Breakfast 9-10AM

9-10AM Lunch 12-1PM

Montgomery Waller Recreation Center 3020 Coronado Ave. San Diego, CA 92154

Starts June 10

June 10 Lunch 12-1 PM

12-1 PM Snack 3-4 PM

Ocean Discovery Institute 4255 Thorn St. San Diego, CA 92105

Starts June 20

June 20 Breakfast 10:15-10:45AM

10:15-10:45AM Lunch 1:30-2PM

Oceanside Public Library 330 North Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054

Starts June 13

June 13 Lunch 11-11:45 AM

ProKids City Heights 4085 52nd St. Oceanside, CA 92105

Starts June 21

June 21 Lunch 12-1PM

12-1PM Snack 3-4PM

ProKids Oceanside 821 Douglas Drive Oceanside, CA 92056

Starts June 13

June 13 Breakfast 10-11AM

10-11AM Lunch 1-2PM

South Bay Recreation Center 1885 Coronado Ave. San Diego, CA 92154

Starts June 10

June 10 Lunch 12-1PM

VCC Balderrama 709 San Diego St.Oceanside, CA 92124

Starts June 21

June 21 Snack 11:30AM-12PM

11:30AM-12PM Lunch 1-2PM

VCC Libby Lake 4700 North River Road Oceanside, CA 92057

Starts June 21

June 21 Breakfast 11:30AM-12PM

11:30AM-12PM Lunch 1-2PM





