Imperial Beach swaps Fourth of July fireworks for hundreds of drones

A last minute firework cancelation did not stop the City of Imperial Beach from celebrating the Fourth of July, thousands gathered to watch hundreds of drones.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — It's the Fourth of July and for some people that means heading to the beach to celebrate and then eventually end your night watching a nearby firework show. But this year the City of Imperial Beach replaced smoke and debris with a new, and vibrant display of lights.

Hundreds of colorful and festive synchronized drones flew over the Imperial Beach pier at night to put on a different type of light show.

The new entertainment first left beachgoers skeptical, but many still decided to see it for themselves.

“No I looked it up because everyone was saying, it’s not going to be the same at the beach you know. But I looked it up and I thought it was pretty cool and everybody is saying different things. But I was like hey, why not give it a shot,’’ said Charlie Almaderez, an Imperial Beach local who was spending time with loved ones.

The unexpected change came after the company in charge of putting together a firework show canceled on the city, to salvage the night, City Manager Andy Hall said that’s when the city came up with a drone show.

“They’re able to customize the show so they’re able to put some images that are close to imperial beach, they can synchronize some of the lights to the music, so it’s pretty cool," said Hall.

While many are used to a traditional firework show, the futuristic display that had lights changing in different shapes with thousands of colorful combinations did intrigue those who had never seen a high-tech drone show.

“We’re used to the firework show, but we’re willing to give it a try and see how it comes out,” said Marquez, who was also spending time at the beach.

Some even said they didn’t mind the change and were at the beach just looking forward to enjoying some music by the water and spending time with the family.

It's one of the first times a drone show has taken flight over San Diego. Verge Aero, the drone company, says it helps to reduce wildfire risks, pollution and loud noises.

“Yeah we are really excited and we are really excited, you know we are always trying to push the boundaries of where we are going to fly the drones. Flying out of a pier is just a really awesome experience and we are really excited to bring it to San Diego. And just bring it to another place we have never flown to,” said Owen Schneider, who is in charge of flying the drones.

Adding that this type of new entertainment is becoming popular and has been replaced by firework shows dozens of times. Since the show also doesn’t have the same type of noise from fireworks explosions, it’s easier for both veterans with PTSD and pets to sit and enjoy.