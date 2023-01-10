In-N-Out Burger announces expansion, first location in Tennessee

It's an In-N-Out Burger first: the restaurant is set to open its first location in the South.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. — The iconic, Southern California-based burger restaurant In-N-Out Burger is heading South to Tennessee.

“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes,” said Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner, president and sole granddaughter of Harry and Esther. “In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing Customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas.”

California's first drive-thru burger joint has been a beloved favorite since opening in 1948. The expansion to Franklin, Tennessee was announced as the company prepares to mark its 75th anniversary in Oct. 2023.

“This expansion is significant for our Company,” Lynsi Snyder said. “For many years, we’ve heard requests from our Customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our Customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State.”

The first In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Tennessee are projected to open by 2026, the company said.

In-N-Out has been a staple across California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

Burger lovers have adored the chain since it served its first burger in 1948. Known for its burgers, shakes, lemonades and its not-so-secret menu.

