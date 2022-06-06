All eyes on South Bay | Key contests in Chula Vista could increase primary turnout

While turnout statewide has so far been low, some poll watchers are hopeful that key electoral contests in San Diego's South Bay will drive up voter turnout there.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, California's primary election will officially get underway.

Even though voters have been able to cast their ballots early, either by mail or in person, voter turnout so far has been disappointing. So far, only about 15% voter turnout statewide.

San Diego County's Registrar of Voters anticipates a relatively low overall turnout for this primary, between 30%-40%, similar to the 2018 midterm primary election.

Some poll watchers in Chula Vista, though, where there is a mayor's race and a special Assembly race, are hoping turnout will be better.

"It's been kind of slow, but with each passing day it increases," said Chester Lindsay, manager of the polling site at Chula Vista's city hall, where 32 people cast their ballots on Monday.

He is anticipating a busier day on Tuesday and is hoping to see more young, first-time voters show up.

"All of the energy that comes with it, all of the excitement, all of the hope," he told CBS 8. "It is going to be a very interesting day!"

This is an undoubtedly interesting primary for Chula Vista, where six candidates are vying to be mayor of San Diego County's second-largest city. The top two vote-getters in Tuesday's contest will move on to the General Election in November.

Current Mayor Mary Casillas Salas is terming out this year, after leading Chula Vista since 2014.

Chula Vista is also part of the newly configured 80th Assembly District, along with other South Bay communities. Tuesday's special vacancy election will decide whether David Alvarez or Georgette Gomez completes the current term, after Assembly Member Lorena Gonzalez stepped down in January to head the California Labor Federation.

Voters will also pick the top two candidates for the next full term of the 80th Assembly District.

"About 250,000 voters will receive that contest on their ballot, " said San Diego County Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes. "Their ballot is also a little unusual because they will also have the state assembly contest for the new term, so they'll be seeing two terms on their ballot."

Chula Vista residents Ramon and Cora Macahilas cast their ballots early on Monday, and are hoping others follow their lead.

"I think they should," Cora said, "and if they haven't thought about it, they really should."

While Javier Guitron has already mailed in his ballot, he acknowledges that many other Californians aren't bothering to participate in this primary.

"Honestly, I don't think they care," Guitron said.

"People here really care about their community," Farr told CBS 8. "They want to see change here: they want to see it beautified."

If you aren't able to make it out to the polls you can still mail in the ballot you received in the mail, as long as it is postmarked by Tuesday, June 7.