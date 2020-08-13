La Mesa holding town hall meeting to address the events of May 30

Everything that happened that day including the action of officers is expected to be addressed at Thursday night’s meeting.

LA MESA, Calif. — A town hall will be held in La Mesa on Thursday to address a number of concerns including a review of the rioting and looting that happened the night of May 30.

The town hall is expected to start at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

If you remember, May 30 started off with protesters walking in the middle of the street and eventually onto the freeway. Later that night the protests turned to riots and looting. Rioters threw objects at police officers and two banks were burned to the ground.

The protesters were out marching for George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, and others were calling for action after the arrest of Amaurie Johnson by La Mesa police that had been caught on video.

According to the Union-Tribune, an external investigation report on the Amaurie Johnson arrest is likely to be ready by August 13.

The meeting can be attended virtually, but the city is allowing for some in-person public comment by going to the Adult Enrichment Center. Everyone must maintain social distancing and there will be a cap on how many can be in attendance.

If you cannot attend in person, residents and participants from that night are encouraged to zoom, email or call in.