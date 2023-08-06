Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returns home to crowd of loved ones

USS Makin Island, USS Anchorage, and USS John P. Murtha returned to San Diego after a 7-month deployment.

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marines returned home to San Diego after a seven-month deployment.

Three ships, the USS Makin Island, the USS Anchorage, and the USS John P. Murtha, returned to a large crowd of family and friends Thursday. They're part of the USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group. It was deployed to the Indo-Pacific Region.

"Extremely proud of everything he does and how hard he works," said Kelly Acasio. Her husband serves onboard the USS Makin Island.

The couple has a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-month-old son. He has only been able to spend about two weeks with their son.

"It’s really hard," said Acasio tearfully. "He was so small when he was born, he’s gotten so big."

There were plenty of other young children in the crowd too.

Mallory Lee's son, Lucas, is also 4 months old.

"So excited nervous," she said, waiting for her husband's arrival. "But excited! It’s like we’re starting a whole new life because Daddy’s been gone."

Loved ones held flowers, balloons, and homemade signs.

Around 12:30 p.m., Acasio was reunited with her husband.

"We’re just thankful he’s home, we get this time together now," she said.

"It’s a lot to take in, seeing this little guy, this girl here, big already, I've got a lot of making up to do," said her husband, ET2 Michael Acasio.