Man hit and killed in Vista while changing tire on freeway

VISTA, Calif. — A man was hit and killed in Vista Sunday morning while changing a tire in a freeway's center divide.

California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the eastbound lanes of State Route 78 near South Emerald Drive around 10:30 a.m. following crash reports.

Officers later received reports before arriving on the scene that a car pulled over in the center divide of SR-78 was struck by another car, California Highway Patrol reports detailed.

The person who called 911 to report the crash told dispatchers that the situation was "dire" and they needed help before disconnecting the call.

Video from News Flash Media, a San Diego photojournalist who records breaking news video, showed a grey Chevrolet HHR with substantial damage to the rear passenger side and a black Buick sedan that reportedly crashed into the Chevrolet HHR that was parked on the center divide.

California Highway Patrol said the Buick sedan struck the man while changing a tire.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities called Ocean Blue Environmental Services to the scene, which specializes in cleaning emergency scenes with hazmat situations.

A blood technician specializing in impairment checks was also requested to the scene, but it's unknown if they were requested to test the driver who hit the parked vehicle in the center divide.

California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert in the area while officers investigated the crash.

It's unknown if the person who struck and killed the man will face criminal charges.