San Diego first responders inundated with crashes, rescues, and medical emergencies due to winter storm

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to hundreds of crashes along freeways and roadways as a historic winter storm wreaked havoc all over San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego-Fire Rescue Department responded to dozens of crashes, rescues, and medical emergencies Saturday as a historic winter storm drenched San Diego County with rain.

Vehicles were swept away in rushing waters, and others were left partially or fully submerged as rainfall rapidly turned roads into rivers.

A California Highway Patrol car was destroyed in a crash when an "out-of-control driver struck it," CHP El Cajon said in an Instagram post.

Video from OnScene.TV showed several crashes along Interstate 5 in San Diego; one involved a Nissan Altima that hydroplaned around 8 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Old Town. A Tesla that was also northbound near the crash spun out and crashed into the Altima, then slid down an embankment.

At least one person was taken to an area hospital from that crash with unknown injuries.

Drivers were urged to slow down or stay home while storm conditions prevailed.