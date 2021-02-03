Suspect in custody after shooting near San Diego Convention Center

An individual fired at an officer and the officer fired back. Neither the officer nor the suspect was hit in the incident just after 7 p.m., according to police.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Shots were fired between a suspect and officer during a traffic stop near the San Diego Convention Center Monday evening around 7:05 p.m., according to the San Diego Harbor Police Department.

Sergeant Timothy de la Pena confirmed the officer-involved shooting and said neither the officer nor the suspect were actually injured.

Police are actively checking the area to see if anyone was hit. It's unclear if anyone else was injured at this time.

The suspect was taken into custody but has not been identified.

This is a developing story, please check back for more information as it comes in.