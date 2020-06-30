Man shot in officer-involved shooting downtown dies from his injuries

According to the San Diego Police Department, Leonardo Hurtado Ibarra died Monday night, after succumbing to his wounds.

SAN DIEGO — Content warning: Video in this story depicts an officer-involved shooting and may not be suitable for all viewers.

A 25-year-old robbery suspect shot by patrol officers last weekend when he allegedly pulled a gun on them near El Cortez hotel has died of his injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Leonardo Hurtado Ibarra succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Monday, three days after the police shooting in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue in the Core-Columbia district.

The family released the following statement on Tuesday:

"The whole family is really hurt at this moment and we still feel like the police could've treated the situation differently rather than shooting my brother in law 11 times & still handcuff him after he was down. Two bullets stroke his head. People are going to judge him but no one knows him as we do and he was a good brother/uncle/father etc. No one's perfect but we can tell you that he was a good guy. That's all thank you!"

San Diego police said Ibarra was shot after trying to pull a gun on officers when they approached him. Officers believed they recognized the man - later identified as Ibarra - from a wanted poster for a recent robbery committed on Sunday, June 21 because of distinctive tattoos on his face, authorities said.

SDPD released what they called "critical incident video" of the shooting Sunday afternoon. It included street camera and body-worn camera footage of the incident.

A release from the San Diego Police Department said the man pointed an object at the officer in the street and the two officers discharged their service weapons. The object appeared to be a loaded revolved wrapped in a bandana which officers located under the suspect's body as he was handcuffed, according to SDPD.

SDPD Officers Jonathon Lucas and Tevar Zaki handcuffed the wounded suspect and performed CPR on him prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took him to a trauma center.

On Sunday, protesters gathered near the site of the confrontation to protest the shooting, then marched to police headquarters at 1401 Broadway to continue the demonstration.

After the SDPD Homicide Unit completes its investigation into the shooting, the case will be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office to determine whether the officers will face any criminal liability for their actions.



The department's internal affairs unit and several community police-oversight boards also will review the shooting, and the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office will monitor the investigations, according to San Diego police.



Lucas and Zaki are assigned to the SDPD Central Division. Each has been with the department for about four years, police said.