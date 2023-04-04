And we have a winner! March Meowness photo contest winner is crowned

March Madness has come to an end and so has March Meowness. The competition was "furocious" in both brackets and now we have a winner.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 partnered with San Diego Humane Society as hundreds of local pet owners entered in their favorite pictures of their pets for San Diego Humane Society’s friendly competition called “March Meowness."

And as March Madness has come to an end, so has March Meowness. The competition was "furocious" in both brackets and now we have a winner.

After several weeks and 7,600 votes, the results are in.

Kenobi the cat is the first place champion. Turbo, the tortoise is fast, but not fast enough. He came in second place just like our San Diego State Aztecs in March Madness. However, Turbo is the first tortoise to ever place in this contest.

"I'm really happy. At first, we just entered in for fun. We didn’t know he would make that far, but he did, so we are happy about that!" said Turbo's owner, Claire Nyugen.

Buffy the kitten placed third and Taco the cat came in fourth.

"Taco came a lot further than I think we thought he was going to. Taco is super cuddly and loves belly rubs," said Taco's owners, Andrew Spitzer and Victoria Faulkner.

The pet owners each won a Petco gift card and San Diego Humane Society merchandise.

If you didn’t enter in your pet to the photo contest, there’s always next year.

"He will come back cuter and he said he's going to come back cuter next time around," laughs Spitzer.

Remember you can adopt pets at San Diego Humane Society by clicking here.