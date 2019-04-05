A trip of a lifetime continued Saturday when local World War II and Korean War veterans toured all the war memorials and national monuments in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

The group woke up before 4 a.m. to see the sun rise over the World War II memorial. From there they traveled all around the nations capital to see the many beautiful war memorials and monuments including the US Marine Corps War Memorial and the Woman in Military Service for America Memorial.

The group will be returning to San Diego on Sunday and the public are being urged to show up to give these heroes a proper homecoming that they never received when they came home the first time. Citizens will line Terminal 2 at the airport at 2:30 p.m. to welcome everyone home.

