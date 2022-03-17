Rising gas prices drive San Diegans to bus and trolley

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit system recorded 200,000 trips taken by riders last week, a 20% increase.

SAN DIEGO — Surging gas prices are draining the wallets of drivers. Without any relief in sight, more San Diegans are parking their cars and opting for public transportation.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is reporting an estimated 20% increase in ridership last week. MTS recorded 200,000 trips taken by riders last week, from March 7 to March 11.

The MTS provides rides at 100 bus stops and three trolley lines across San Diego County.

MTS has seen a significant spike in ridership this year as gas prices reached record breaking levels. With more commuters consistently choosing the bus and trolley, 2022 could become a big year for public transportation.

The MTS reported February marked their highest monthly increase in ridership over the same month last year.

“MTS was budgeting for an 11% increase in ridership over last fiscal year. Our new estimates show ridership will jump 45% over the previous year,” said Sharon Cooney, MTS chief executive officer.

The new UC San Diego Blue Line trolley that opened Nov. 2021, has seen a 33% increase since opening. The trolley line extended the trolley to University City and La Jolla, now averages nearly 60,000 trips a week.



If you’re thinking about hopping on the trolley to get to work or head across San Diego County, MTS has a commute cost calculate tool to help you decide if it's worth it.

For more more information, routes and schedules, visit the MTS website.