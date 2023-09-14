Pedestrian dies after being struck by Amtrak train

Police are investigating after a man died when he was struck by a train Wednesday night.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego authorities are investigating after a man has died from being struck by a train.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection of Grape Street and California Street in San Diego.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been hit by a southbound Amtrak train. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he did not survive his injuries.

The Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit investigates these types of incidents and is working at the request of the San Diego Police Department.

The Medical Examiner's Office said they will make a positive identification of the victim as well as determine a cause of death, pending the family being notified.