New plan to create wetlands, potentially move fields at Mission Bay Park

Environmental advocates and local sports organizations come to an agreement that would relocate the sports fields before creating buffers and wetlands.

SAN DIEGO — New plans are in the works for Mission Bay Park. This week, environmental advocates and San Diego sports leagues came to an agreement.

The new plan includes building buffer zones along Rose Creek that would create wetlands for wildlife and help protect the park as sea levels rise.

While environmental advocates are in favor, local sports groups raised some concerns about the plan.

"The consequence is that it pushes the ballfields into the golf course and potentially tennis courts and causes those two facilities to potentially be rearranged as well," said Mark Sullivan, a representative of Coastal Bay Girls Softball.

Coastal Bay Girls Softball and several other sports organizations teamed up to create Mission Bay Youth Field Association and advocate for the fields.

"It's important for us to stand together on this particular topic," said Julia Sullivan, president of Coastal Bay Girls Softball.

This week their association, the P.B. Tennis Club and environmental group Rewild Mission Bay came to an agreement. The fields must be rebuilt in a new location before buffers are installed where the fields are now. The buffers will rewild the area and create the wetlands.

"It would be a slope and provide room of native species. as sea levels continue rise over the decades at rose creek there would be room for the water to rise," said Tommy Hough with Rewild Mission Bay.

Coastal Bay Girls Softball says they're happy with the plan as long as the kids can continue playing at Mission Bay Park.

"I enjoy being out here and love to see them grow and become better as players and this is my community too I just love being here," Julia Sullivan said.

The city council is expected to consider approval of the plan this fall.