Port of San Diego appoints acting CEO, President

The appointment comes one day after the abrupt announcement that current Port of San Diego CEO Joe Stuyvesant was placed on administrative leave.

SAN DIEGO — The Port of San Diego has appointed an acting president and chief executive who will lead the port during the internal investigation of current CEO, Joe Stuyvesant.

Randa Coniglio was named acting president and CEO by the Board of Port Commissioners during a closed session on Friday.

“With careful consideration, Randa Coniglio has been selected for this important role with the utmost confidence in her abilities and leadership qualities. As Acting President and CEO, she will provide continuity of operations and ensure stability for our organization, constituents and businesses during this period,” said Danielle Moore, Acting Chair, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners.

“Our primary focus continues to be on the seamless continuation of our services and the welfare of our employees and stakeholders,” Moore said.

Coniglio’s appointment comes following the abrupt announcement that Stuyvesant, current Port of San Diego CEO and president, was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday.

The reason for Stuyvesant’s leave and details surrounding the investigation have not been shared by the port.

Brianne Page, spokesperson for the Port of San Diego, issued a statement to CBS 8 on Thursday that said, “While we understand there will be interest in this matter, we also must honor confidentiality related to this matter regarding a Port employee."

Coniglio was the CEO and president of the port before Stuyvesant stepped into the position in 2021. She joined the Port of San Diego in 2000 as a senior real estate asset manager.

“Randa brings a wealth of experience with this organization and a deep understanding of our agency's mission, which will be instrumental in moving forward with our commitment to serving the public without disruption,” Moore said.

The San Diego Unified Port District manages the waterfront for five member cities that include Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego.