Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete to resume in San Diego court on Thursday

The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, is set to enter its sixth day of testimony.

SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, is set to enter its sixth day.

Testimony continued on Wednesday morning in day five of Larry Millete's preliminary hearing.

Maya Millete's sister-in-law, Genesis Tabalanza, returned to the witness stand on Wednesday.

As other members of May's family have testified during Millete's preliminary hearing, Larry began reaching out to them more frequently than ever before in 2020 for help regarding his deteriorating marriage. Several witnesses have also testified that May Millete described Larry's behavior as controlling in the year leading up to her disappearance.

Nicolas-Tabalanza said Larry began calling and texting her frequently for advice on the marriage and at some point, Larry said he was becoming "desperate."

Wednesday's hearing also included testimony from Derek Sopp, who worked with May at the Navy's Southwest Regional Maintenance Center -- known as SWRMC -- in San Diego.

Sopp said in early 2020, Larry heard about a woman who accused May of having an affair with a subordinate employee. Sopp said it appeared to be a "misunderstanding" that he believed was subsequently cleared up.

However, he testified that afterward, Larry began emailing him with requests to separate May and another male employee. In one such email, Larry wrote that he believed moving the other employee to a different division "would help (May) reset herself, and our relationship as well."

BACKGROUND ON THE CASE:

Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years.

The last time Maya was heard from was on Jan. 7, 2021. Her husband Larry Milete was arrested on October 19, 2021 and charged with murder.

This preliminary hearing is not a trial. There are no jurors. Evidence will be presented, and witnesses will testify over two to three weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse. In the end, Judge Dwayne Moring – a former public defender and a former San Diego prosecutor – will decide if there is enough evidence for Millete to go to trial for murder.

