Watch Live: Protests, looting continue in San Diego for a second night

For a second night on Sunday, looting and destruction is happening in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Vandalism and destruction continued in San Diego Sunday night. At sunset, looting began in downtown San Diego.

Residents are asked to stay inside their homes. Several cities throughout San Diego County have issued curfews until early Monday morning.

Sunday May 31

- 10 p.m.

The San Diego Police Department in a tweet said officers and vehicles near Union & A Street were being assaulted with rocks.

News 8's Brandon Lewis reported people were marching through the street in large groups. Difference between last night is crowds are continually moving versus concentrated in one area. Hall of Justice locked down after protest earlier today.

- 9:30 p.m.

One CVS in downtown San Diego was looted.

The 7Eleven on Beech Street and State Street had it's windows broken, too.

Looters have also broken into the Vans store on 5th Street in downtown San Diego.

News 8 reporter Brandon Lewis reported a police car having windows broken. Other San Diego downtown businesses were being vandalized, too.

Heavy police police presence in downtown San Diego. Residents are advised to stay home.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds in front of the San Diego County Administration Building in downtown for a vigil in honor of George Floyd.

By nightfall, deputies had declared the vigil an unlawful assembly, and were asking protesters to disperse. The crowd took off running after tear gas was deployed by authorities.

North of San Diego, Shops were burglarized in Santa Monica on Sunday afternoon as store owners in Los Angeles and other cities cleaned up from destruction the night before.

Officials condemned the violence by a small group of people as otherwise peaceful protests continued over the killing of black man by a white Minneapolis police officer.