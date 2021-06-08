Community upset American flags keep being removed by Caltrans on State Route 67

"We are not hurting anything. This is America last time I checked," said Miller.

SAN DIEGO — Barbara Channell and Ruth Miller helped put up American flags along the 67 freeway between Lakeside and Santee.

"We just want red white and blue all over," said Channell.

"It's honorable. It's heartwarming from the freeway to see it," said Miller.

They say Caltrans has taken the flags down at least three times.

"I felt depressed. You can't leave anything good in the world, you know, there is a lot of bad happening," said Channell.

This has stirred up controversy on Facebook.

"So why is Caltrans taking down the flags and what are they doing with them?" asks Miller.



Caltrans sent News 8 this statement:

Safety is a top priority for Caltrans. We understand that the flags are meaningful to the people who placed them, however any distraction on the highway presents an immediate safety hazard for motorists. Additionally, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals previously held that the flag is considered a form of speech, and Caltrans cannot differentiate between which banners or flags it removes regardless of the message. For safety and to comply with the court decision, the department needs to remove the flags from State Route 67. The flags have been returned to their owners.

"The fact we can fly a flag everywhere in every household and along the freeway. There is no reason that we shouldn't," said Miller.

Friday, the American flags were put back up.

"It's a Christmas miracle!" said Channell.



But Caltrans said for safety, the department needs to remove the flags from State Route 67 and return them to their owners.



