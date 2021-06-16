Rose Creek Bikeway ready to ride

With a price tag of nearly $30 million, the new 14-foot wide path includes under crossings at I-5 and Mission Bay Drive.

SAN DIEGO — The long-awaited Rose Creek Bikeway is now ready to ride, and for San Diego bikers, this couldn’t come soon enough. It runs parallel to the I-5 corridor, connecting the UTC area to Pacific Beach and Mission Bay.

“It’s very good,” said Jeffrey Reina. “I like it.”

“I’m excited,” said Joanna Mancusi.

The grand opening on May 26 was the culmination of over 3 years of construction. With a price tag of nearly $30 million, the new 14-foot wide path includes under crossings at I-5 and Mission Bay Drive, and a 260-foot long bridge extending over Rose Creek.

“It’s smooth. It’s brand new,” said Mancusi. “Lots of room. It’s great.”

“I don’t have to wait for the lights,” said Reina. “I can just go underneath the bridge. That’s cool.”

The new two-mile stretch also features protected lanes along Santa Fe Drive.

“It’s a multi-use path so people can bike, walk, and roll while remaining separated from vehicular traffic, which ultimately results in a safer experience,” said Ramon Ruelas, project manager for SANDAG.

“It’s perfect not to have to worry about cars,” said bicyclist Alex Wu.

“Saves us time and we’re safe from the cars,” said Eilen Hoislop.

The Rose Creek Bikeway fills a two-mile gap in SANDAG’s regional bike network. Jeffrey Reina bikes to work at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, using the route to get there safely.

“I live in PB so it connects all the way to my neighborhood, that’s great,” said Reina. “I feel safer. I have to worry less about getting hit by cars.”

Ruelas has this to say about SANDAG's goals for connectivity across the region:

“Whether you’re going to work, school, or a show, or just to relax at the beach, ultimately, we’re looking to make biking a more convenient form of transportation for everyday travel.”