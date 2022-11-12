RV ripped to shreds in Chula Vista after crash; pups and owner rescued from wreckage

A French Bulldog, another dog, and their owner had to be rescued from a mangled RV lodged underneath a semi-truck trailer in Chula Vista.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Fire Department and officers worked Saturday night to rescue two dogs and their owner from a disastrous crash near Chula Vista High School.

Chula Vista first responders were dispatched around 10:38 p.m. to the 400 block of L Street following reports of a major crash, Lt. Akins with Chula Vista police told CBS 8.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a Recreational vehicle (RV) on the wrong side of the road, partially lodged in a semi-trailer.

Video from OnScene.TV showed a chaotic scene with several cars mangled, an RV with half its side shredded to pieces, and debris littering the roadway.

A couple believed to be homeless with their dog was in a parked SUV that was also struck, but they escaped severe injury, witnesses reported.

According to Chula Vista fire officials, the driver and two dogs in the RV had to be rescued.

The RV was so mangled that first responders had to elevate their rescue attempts for the trapped man “not only under the dash of the RV but also under the trailer,” a witness said.

Officers were seen on video caring for a French Bulldog and another rescued pup from the wreckage.

Authorities said the dogs were uninjured and taken by Chula Vista Animal Control for further care.

The man trapped in the RV was transported to an area hospital with major traumatic injuries, according to CVFD officials.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

An investigation is underway.