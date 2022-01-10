Two people killed in Chula Vista car crash

Witnesses said the car went straight through the intersection before colliding with a concrete wall for unknown reasons, according to police.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The male driver and female passenger of a Nissan Rogue were killed Saturday when their vehicle crashed into a wall while exiting the Interstate 805 off-ramp on East Palomar Street, police said.

At approximately 9:53 a.m., the Chula Vista Police Department received several calls regarding a single-vehicle crash into a wall near the intersection of East Palomar Street and the I-805 freeway off-ramp, Officer Ryan Culver said.

Police and fire personnel arrived on the scene and discovered that a Nissan Rogue had exited the southbound freeway.

"Several witnesses indicated the vehicle proceeded straight through the intersection before colliding with a concrete and steel wall for unknown reasons," the officer said. "Multiple witnesses attempted to provide medical aid to the driver until officers and paramedics arrived."

First responders took over and attempted to provide life-saving measures to the occupants of the vehicle, Culver said. The driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger was also declared dead at the scene.

The names of the two victims were being withheld pending notification of family members.

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined. The Chula Vista Police Department's Traffic Bureau was investigating the accident.