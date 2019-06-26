This year's San Diego Pride festival will be held July 12 – 14 with a weekend of fabulous fun and entertainment. Part of the festivities, include honoring community leaders at the Spirit of Stonewall Rally, cheering on contingents at the Pride parade, and celebrating at the annual Pride Festival.

San Diego Pride selects a theme for the event each year. This year's theme is "Stonewall 50: A Legacy of Liberation."

See below for details on the main Pride events. For tickets and more information, visit SDPride.org.

News 8's Carlo Cecchetto and Barbara-Lee Edwards, and 100.7 San Diego's Robin Roth, Meryl Klemow and Ted Woods will be participants in the Pride parade so keep an eye out for us!

SPIRIT OF STONEWALL RALLY

Pride celebrations can trace their roots back to the evening of June 28,1969 when patrons of the Stonewall Inn stood up to police in New York City over harassment. Their protest led to annual events that are held across the country including our own San Diego Pride.

The Spirit of Stonewall Rally honors leaders in the community and marks the kickoff to San Diego Pride weekend.

Date and Time:

Friday, July 12 from 6 - 7 p.m.

Location:

Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1600 University Ave.

SAN DIEGO PRIDE PARADE

The annual San Diego Pride Parade is among the largest in the United States drawing crowds of over 250,000 to support the LGBTQ community. The parade begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag and ends at the entrance to the Pride festival.

Date and Time:

Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location:

The parade begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Avenue and Normal Street, proceeds west on University Avenue, turns south on Sixth Avenue, turns left onto Balboa Drive and ends at Laurel Street at the entrance to the Pride Festival!

PRIDE FESTIVAL

San Diego’s biggest summer dance party is calling your name!

Celebrate diversity under the San Diego sun at amazing stages over two days with over 100 entertainers and thousands of your closest friends.

Performers at this year's San Diego Pride festival include: King Princess, Melissa Etheridge, Snow Tha Product, Mykki Blanco, Greyson Chance and many more.

Highlights include: five entertainment zones, beverage gardens, a Cool Zone for those 55+, Leather Realm, Art of Pride (LGBT local artists), a youth zone, Children’s Garden, HIV testing, and much more with over 300 exhibitors.

San Diego Pride invites singles, couples, friends, families, youth, and people of all ages to participate in the annual San Diego Pride festival.

Date and Time:

Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Location:

Marston Point, Balboa Park (6th Avenue & Laurel Street)