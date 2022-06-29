Justice with Joy | What you need to know about Pride in San Diego

San Diego Pride week is back in-person, here's a list of some of the events happening in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Note: The video featured in this story was first published March 16 and showcases how San Diego Pride got its start, growing into San Diego's largest civic event.

Pride month is recognized across the country during June and in San Diego, we continue the celebration into July with the Pride Parade and Festival, which kick off July 16th in Hillcrest. After two years of being virtual, events for Pride month are back in-person, with several events leading up to the Pride Parade.

San Diego Pride is also responsible for creating far more than the parade, which in 2019 broke records with an estimated 360,000 people. The organization sponsors more than three dozen different programs and produces some 175 events year-round, serving the entire LGBTQ+ community.

"Now San Diego Pride is one of the largest Prides in the world, the most philanthropic Pride in the world," said Fernando Lopez, executive director of San Diego Pride told CBS 8.

The theme of this year’s parade is Justice with Joy. Here's a look at some of the events you can attend. Click here to see who's performing at the Festival.

She Fest

If you're interested in female or non-binary empowerment, start with She Fest, which is an event that celebrates and supports LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people in San Diego.

The event is hosted by a volunteer committee that year-round kicks off San Diego’s pride week in July.

There will be special music performances, workshops, art activities and interviews with LGBTQ+ activists.

Location : The event is located near the Hillcrest pride flag on University Ave.

When : July 9th at 12 P.M - 6 P.M

If you skipped Sunday mass and want to support San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community, you can join St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in their pan-tasctic and colorful event.

Light Up the Cathedral

You can join LGBTQ+ faith leaders and other locals as they gather together to celebrate faith and resilience at Light up the Cathedral.

The event will start with an evening mass and after the service, the cathedral will be lit up with hundreds of LED rainbow colors for pride month.

There is no cost and parking is available.

Location : St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

When : July 13th at 7 P.M.





Pride Block Party

The Pride of Hillcrest Block Party kicks off San Diego Pride weekend at the Pride Plaza. The all-ages event celebrates the culture, history, diversity, and LGBTQ+ community of San Diego.

Location: Normal Street between Lincoln and University in Hillcrest under the Hillcrest Pride Flag

When: July 14 from 4 P.M. - 11 P.M. and July 15th from 2 P.M. - 11 P.M.





Spirit of Stonewall Rally

For those excited for pride weekend, starting July 15th you can start with eating some free BBQ and join San Diego pride at the Spirit of Stonewall Rally at the Hillcrest pride flag.

The rally celebrates those who are leading the way for action to some of the movements pressing issues.

Location : Hillcrest Pride Flag

When : July 15th at 6 P.M. and there is no cost.

Pride 5K Walk and Run

If Friday night fun doesn’t leave you too exhausted, maybe the pride 5K run will. The Pride 5K Run and Walk is always a highlight of Pride Week festivities. Last year, despite the pandemic, more than 1,300 runners and walkers, from around the world, participated and raised $24,000 for charity partners.

Location : Join thousands of runners or walkers at the corner of Centre and University

When : July 16th at 8 A.M. to 10 A.M.

After the 5k run it's the annual pride parade, join our CBS 8 team and thousands of other organizations at one of the largest gay parades in the nation.

San Diego Pride Parade

The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 300,000 people.

Cheer on colorful floats & parade participants as we celebrate and honor the LGBTQ community at the San Diego Pride Parade in Hillcrest.

The streets will be crowded with people, meaning parking will be nearly impossible. Organizers recommend that you take public transportation.

Location : The parade begins at the Hillcrest pride flag at University Ave. and Normal St., proceeds west on University Ave., turns south on 6th Ave., turns left onto Balboa Dr. and ends at Laurel St. – where you’ll find the entrance to the pride festival.

When : July 16th, at 10 A.M.

Cost: This is a free community event.

Pride Festival

After the pride parade, it’s your time to be out, loud and proud with the 2-day San Diego Pride Festival where hundreds of LGBTQ+ entertainers will perform on stage in Balboa Park.

Location : Marston Point., Balboa Park (6th Ave. & Laurel St.)

When : Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11 AM – 10 PM, Sunday, July 17, 2022, 11 AM – 9 PM

Cost : General admission tickets, weekend passes, and VIP admission are available for purchase now and prices range from $26 (for single-day entry) to $32 (for a weekend pass) and $195 (for VIP access).



