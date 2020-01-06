Protesters head from Downtown San Diego to Balboa Park

Naval Medical Center San Diego closed its Wieber Avenue as the protest came into the vicinity of Balboa Park.

SAN DIEGO — A large group of protesters were marching Monday from Downtown San Diego to Balboa Park. San Diego Police Department officers were with the group heading North on Park Boulevard just before 2 p.m.

Naval Medical Center San Diego said on Facebook it had closed its Wieber Avenue as the protest came into the vicinity of Balboa Park.

Social media posts indicated Monday's Black Lives Matter protest was "youth organized" and began around 1 p.m. The posts asked marchers to "stand for" and listed several names of black victims of violence including George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Aubrey and many more.

The social media posts about the protest also asked that participants only attend if they were in good health and said to plan on taking proper social distancing measures while standing with protesters from around the country.

News 8 has received reports that Downtown San Diego businesses were closing early Monday after issues in the area Sunday following a morning of peaceful protests.

As demonstrators marched and chanted in downtown San Diego late Sunday evening to decry the in-custody Memorial Day death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, large numbers of people moved through the streets, smashing windows and breaking into stores.