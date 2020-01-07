x
Skip Navigation

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

local

Help make sure no child goes hungry at the ‘School’s Out Hunger’s Not’ food drive

During July, we are collecting non-perishable food for kids who rely on school meal programs and whose families have been impacted by the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO — Many families rely on schools to feed their children, and with summer coming that means many kids will go without their next meal. The ‘School’s Out, Hunger’s Not’ COVID-19 summer food drive is working to make sure that no child goes hungry.

News 8 is partnering with the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego and North County Food Banks. For the entire month of July, we are collecting non-perishable food for those kids who rely on school meal programs and whose families have been impacted by the pandemic.

You can make a donation at any Albertsons or Vons, or you can do so online

Not sure what to donate? The most needed food items include:

  • canned meats
  • canned fish
  • canned vegetables
  • canned fruits
  • canned soups & stews
  • peanut butter
  • cereal
  • oatmeal

RELATED: News 8’s School’s Out Hunger’s Not COVID-19 Summer Food Drive

RELATED: People Helping People: San Diego Food Bank gives another 1,000 families food

RELATED: San Diego Food Bank hands out 40,000 pounds of food at La Mesa distribution event
San Diego Food Bank
Please join us here on our Facebook page tomorrow morning for a LIVE... check presentation with the Food Bank's steadfast community partner, Baker Electric Home Energy. During the month of May, Baker Electric Home Energy sponsored a matching donation campaign in support of the Food Bank's COVID-19 Response Fund.
Facebook