Help make sure no child goes hungry at the ‘School’s Out Hunger’s Not’ food drive

During July, we are collecting non-perishable food for kids who rely on school meal programs and whose families have been impacted by the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO — Many families rely on schools to feed their children, and with summer coming that means many kids will go without their next meal. The ‘School’s Out, Hunger’s Not’ COVID-19 summer food drive is working to make sure that no child goes hungry.

News 8 is partnering with the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego and North County Food Banks. For the entire month of July, we are collecting non-perishable food for those kids who rely on school meal programs and whose families have been impacted by the pandemic.

You can make a donation at any Albertsons or Vons, or you can do so online.

Not sure what to donate? The most needed food items include:

canned meats

canned fish

canned vegetables

canned fruits

canned soups & stews

peanut butter

cereal

oatmeal