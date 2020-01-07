Help make sure no child goes hungry at the ‘School’s Out Hunger’s Not’ food drive

SAN DIEGO — Many families rely on schools to feed their children, and with summer coming that means many kids will go without their next meal. The ‘School’s Out, Hunger’s Not’ COVID-19 summer food drive is working to make sure that no child goes hungry.
News 8 is partnering with the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego and North County Food Banks. For the entire month of July, we are collecting non-perishable food for those kids who rely on school meal programs and whose families have been impacted by the pandemic.
You can make a donation at any Albertsons or Vons, or you can do so online.
Not sure what to donate? The most needed food items include:
- canned meats
- canned fish
- canned vegetables
- canned fruits
- canned soups & stews
- peanut butter
- cereal
- oatmeal