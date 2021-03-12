SDPD arrest several for Pacific Beach protest attacks back in January

At least 6 of 8 people arrested in connection to violence at a Pacific Beach protest in January are due in court on Monday. Police are looking for a ninth suspect.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Police arrested eight people on Thursday and have an arrest warrant issued for a ninth person, who is connected with violent acts that were committed at the Pacific Beach Protest called, the "Patriot March" on January 9, 2021.

SDPD say 16 victims came forward to press criminal charges against protesters.

"The police department evaluates those charges and conducts an investigation and was cooperation from the district attorney’s office and moves forward with that investigation, and then cooperates with the district attorney’s office and moves forward,” said Lt. Adam Sharki, Public Information Officer with the San Diego Police Department.

Lt. Sharki says it took investigators nearly 11 months to compile names addresses and probable cause to go before a judge in order to make the arrests.

The San Diego County District Attorney's office says six of the eight arrested will be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 6.

San Diego activist Tasha Williamson was not present at the January protest but knows two of the men arrested.

"One is still in custody, and the other one is out and said they had SWAT outside his home, and he is someone, who has been protesting peacefully every Thursday with us," Williamson said.

Five of those arrested reside in Los Angeles County.

During Thursday’s arrest, police found three firearms, ammunition, body armor, and narcotics.

“As police, we investigate those acts regardless of affiliation, it comes down to the conduct of individuals and whether or not that conduct is criminal,” Lt. Sharki said.