Here are some of the best pumpkin patches in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's October 1, which means it's time to head to the pumpkin patches for the season!
News 8's Allison Royal visited a variety of San Diego pumpkin patches in the area that are filled with family fun.
- Open from Sept. 18 - Nov. 8
- Open 7 days a week 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- In Oct. it will be open Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
The Pumpkin Station has five locations:
- Mission Valley - Open daily Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 on Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. & Friday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Del Mar - Open daily Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 on Sunday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. & Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Rancho Bernardo - Open daily Oct. 1 - Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Oct. 15 - Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- National City - Open daily Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 on Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. & Saturday - Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Bonita - Open daily Oct. 1 - Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Oct. 15 - Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Oma's is open Sept. 28 - Oct. 30 on Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
They're closed Sunday's & Monday's. All tickets for admission must be purchased online prior to guest arrival. Purchase tickets here.
Julian Farm is open Sept. 18 - Oct. 31 on Saturday and Sunday's from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The farm and orchard is open most Fridays for just pumpkin picking without activities from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Bates Nut Farm is open Sept. 18 - Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WATCH RELATED: Business is booming in Ramona and Julian for the start of fall (September 2021)