Here are some of the best pumpkin patches in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's October 1, which means it's time to head to the pumpkin patches for the season!

News 8's Allison Royal visited a variety of San Diego pumpkin patches in the area that are filled with family fun.

Open from Sept. 18 - Nov. 8

Open 7 days a week 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

In Oct. it will be open Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The Pumpkin Station has five locations:

Mission Valley - Open daily Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 on Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. & Friday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Open daily Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 on Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. & Friday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Del Mar - Open daily Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 on Sunday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. & Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Open daily Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 on Sunday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. & Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rancho Bernardo - Open daily Oct. 1 - Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Oct. 15 - Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Open daily Oct. 1 - Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Oct. 15 - Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. National City - Open daily Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 on Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. & Saturday - Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Open daily Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 on Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. & Saturday - Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Bonita - Open daily Oct. 1 - Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Oct. 15 - Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Oma's is open Sept. 28 - Oct. 30 on Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

They're closed Sunday's & Monday's. All tickets for admission must be purchased online prior to guest arrival. Purchase tickets here.

Julian Farm is open Sept. 18 - Oct. 31 on Saturday and Sunday's from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The farm and orchard is open most Fridays for just pumpkin picking without activities from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Bates Nut Farm is open Sept. 18 - Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.