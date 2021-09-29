News 8 Throwback: Fall in San Diego County in the 1980s & '90s

These memories of autumn in the 1980s and 1990s might give you ideas of how to spend some time this year.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — We might not get the changing colors of the seasons in San Diego, but we still have plenty of fall-time traditions. From an annual Oktoberfest in East County to apple picking in Julian to a pumpkin patch in Valley Center, these memories of autumn in the 1980s and 1990s might give you ideas of how to spend some time this year.

La Mesa Oktoberfest 1984

Though 6,000 miles away from Munich, Germany - La Mesa is fond of putting on its own yearly Oktoberfest. In 1984, they were doing so for the 10th year and News 8's Chris Saunders was there to capture the sights and sounds as the East County neighborhood went Bavarian with beer tents and bratwurst. And they'll do it again starting Friday, Oct. 1 and going all weekend this year.

Words and pictures of fall in Santa Ysabel 1986

For this piece in 1986, News 8's Hal Clement captured the beauty of fall in the mountains of Santa Ysabel through the eyes of some young artists. Many of the students at the Spencer Valley School shared images they created of trees with falling leaves. Others painted something a little different.

Though the foliage they observed was more green than the fall colors they painted, the youngsters found other ways to enjoy the mighty oak tree.

Apple season in Julian 1994

Apples of all sorts were ripe and ready in the fall of 1994 when News 8's Robin Mangarin visited Julian. She spoke to growers about their crops that year which produced 25 different varieties with interesting names including Rome Beauty and Hyslop Crab. While most people flocked to Main Street, other apple sellers tried to draw crowds to areas outside the main drag.

Larry Himmel presents 'News from Julian' in fall 1997

News 8's Larry Himmel captured small-town charm in this piece dubbed "News from Julian" in 1997. There was a new pie on the market - the apple mountain berry - and a new building going up. Himmel jokingly asked a local if it was going to be a Starbucks Coffee with a Ben and Jerry's on top. A bluegrass festival was coming up in Julian as was apple season - a sure sign of fall.

A visit to Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center in fall 1997