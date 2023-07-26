National City 'Teacher of the Year' faces new charges involving second underage victim

Amended complaint filed by San Diego County DA adds a second victim, under the age of 14, and new charges against Jacqueline Ma.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A second victim has been added to the criminal case against Jaqueline Ma, the 34-year-old South Bay teacher who is accused of sexual misconduct with a former student.

The amended complaint filed by the San Diego County District Attorney's office adds a second victim, also under the age of 14, to the case and new charges against Ma.

Ma, a former San Diego teacher of the year from Lincoln Acres Elementary, pleaded not guilty in Chula Vista court Wednesday.

Ma is being held at the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility on no bail and now faces "10 years plus 150 years to life in state prison" if convicted of all 19 felonies, according to the DA's office.

Her next court appearance is set for Sept. 21 in Chula Vista.

Ma was first arrested on March 7 after a parent suspected her 13-year-old child of having an inappropriate relationship with her. She bailed out, but National City Police arrested her again the following day on additional felony counts of sexual misconduct, and other counts related to child pornography.

During a March 13 hearing in Chula Vista court, Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart said Ma was, “Obsessive, possessive, controlling, and dangerous.”

“When she was arrested, she had a photograph of the victim in her wallet, she had jewelry with his initials, and love letters were discovered in her classroom directed at the child,” said Hart.

The judge denied bail and any pretrial release for Ma, citing flight risk and danger to the public and the victim.