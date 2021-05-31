Caught on Video: Thief taking packages and mail in San Diego neighborhood

Neighbors say one man is targeting the same homes repeatedly

SAN DIEGO — Some residents in the Birdland area of San Diego said Monday a package thief has been on the loose on their block. For at least three weeks prior, neighbors said their packages and mail went missing.

News 8's LaMonica Peters spoke to one of the people who saw the unidentified man on her security camera system.

People have been talking about package thieves for a while now but one woman said she and her neighbors want to send a strong message to the thief in their area: we see you and we’re going to stop you.

“It’s the principle of the thing. I should not have to have my packages delivered to an Amazon box to get my mail. This is my home,” said Fahren Conner, who said her package was stolen from her home Saturday and it was all caught on video.

Conner said she saw a man on her Ring video footage taking her package from her house on Nightingale Way. He casually walks up the stairs with a grocery bag in each hand and hides her package in one of his bags.

“Due to COVID, we have so many e-commerce packages coming through. I’ve never had anything stolen before, ever,” Conner said.

Wanting to take action, Conner said she joined the Next Door app and learned that for the last few weeks, her neighbors said they too have had their packages and mail stolen. Others said they saw the same man in their own security footage.

“The same day that he stole from me, same clothes, everything, he goes back to the first neighbor’s house, opens his mailbox, takes the mail, puts it down his pants and walks away,” Conner said.

Now Conner said she and her neighbors want to spread the word and gather as much information as they can to turn over to police.

“We at least want him to know, we know and we’re not taking it so, get out of our neighborhood,” Conner said.