News 8 Throwback: Toy trends in the 1980s and '90s from Cabbage Patch Kids to Pokemon

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — From Cabbage Patch Kids and Pokemon cards to antique dolls and timeless teddy bears, the News 8 archives captured some of San Diego - and the world's - favorites toys over the years. These stories from the 1980s and '90s include fleeting fads, holiday frenzies and some traditional trinkets you may remember - or want to forget. Tickle-Me Elmo, anyone?

Cabbage Patch Kids create a frenzy ahead of Christmas 1983

Cabbage Patch Kids dolls were disappearing from shelves in San Diego and across the country ahead of Christmas 1983. News 8's Liz Pursell reported on the phenomenon in late November.

Footage from stores around the United States showed toy shoppers fighting, crying and stampeding for the dolls with the signature yarn hair.

San Diego stores didn't have any riots over the toys but were sold out and had to disappoint callers and visitors to their shops. The toymaker Coleco was trying to increase production but no new dolls were expected until 1984.

A 'beary' cool teddy bear tradition at Santee Elementary School in 1987

Santee Elementary School had a "beary" cool tradition in the 1980s--they collected teddy bears. It started in 1980 with 300 and by 1987 when News 8's Hal Clement paid a visit they had 2,241 bears and counting.

The East County San Diego school's library was overflowing with teddy bears of all shapes and sizes. It was part of a lesson about Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt who teddy bears were named after. The students had some cute answers about who Roosevelt was and why the toy was named after him.

Folk dolls, toys of the world showcase 1987

Folk dolls and other toys from all over the world were on display in San Diego in 1987.

News 8's Hal Clement showcased some of the dolls which included a centuries' old Flemish doll; a Norwegian doll that "seems to have lost his nose over the last 100 years;" and a Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy set from 1918.

Some of the other toys included a whirligig and a carved wood armadillo from Brazil; an Egyptian pull toy in the shape of a bird; and wire planes from Zaire.

Popular toys in San Diego ahead of Christmas 1991

Ahead of Christmas 1991, News 8's Bob Hansen gave San Diego parents a look at the top toys of the season. Remote control cars, talking "My Little Mermaid" toys and a doll that needed diaper changes - Baby Uh-Oh! - were among the favorites.

Action figures were also a hit including G.I. Joe and characters from the movies "Hook" and "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves." A store clerk - with perfectly teased 1990s hair - told News 8 that Marvel comic book figures and X-Men were also popular.

One new item - the ColorBlaster airbrushing and stencil set was threatening to sell out. While old standbys like Erector Sets were making a comeback. One of the hardest-to-find toys of the year was the Parker Brothers Nerf Bow 'n' Arrow which sold out every time stores were able to stock them.

Hot holiday toys in 1999

Ahead of the holiday season in 1999, News 8 took a look at some of the hottest toys in San Diego stores.

Reporter Renee Sanchez showcased a "Toy Wishes" shopping guide of 500+ toys that kids wanted that year for Christmas and Hanukkah. Some of the popular items included Pokemon cards and related toys, video games, "Toy Story" dolls and WWF wrestling figures.

Some of the "new" toys featured were twists on old favorites. While Tickle-Me Elmo had dominated shelves a few years earlier, Rock & Roll Elmo was a hot item in 1999.