Trash and debris from homeless encampments fill storm drain in El Cajon

After reaching out to various government agencies, CBS 8 learned that the area is a shared responsibility between the City of El Cajon and Caltrans.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL CAJON, Calif. — CBS 8 viewers in El Cajon reached out to us about what’s going on near 2nd Street next to Interstate 8. They sent pictures of trash and garbage all over the embankment by the Forrester Creek stormwater channel.

“Yea, it’s gotten really bad. They put mattresses out there,” said Linda Rispoli, who has lived in the area her whole life. “There’s trash everywhere.”

Tarps and makeshift tents line the embankment that runs along the north side of the I-8 freeway. It’s an ongoing issue and people living in the area don’t feel safe.

“They go through all your trash and stuff, so you’re worried about that,” said Rispoli. “They have broken into cars.”

People living in the area say that all the debris clogs the storm drains, and they’re worried about bacteria and mosquitos.

“Health hazard, definitely,” said Rispoli. “That’s going to go down into our sewage and goes out into our ocean, you know.”

After reaching out to various government agencies, we learned that the area is a shared responsibility. The City of El Cajon is primarily responsible for maintaining the storm channel and drains there inside the chain-link fence. Caltrans property runs along the south side of the fence closest to the freeway off-ramp.

In a statement, Caltrans told CBS 8:

”Caltrans is aware that the Forrester Creek embankment area north of Interstate 8 has seen an influx of encampments in recent months. The department has coordinated with the San Diego County Offices of Homeless Solutions so they can offer services to the individuals sheltering at this location. The department most recently addressed the area Friday, April 15, by closing the encampment and cleaning the area from North 2nd Street to Grape Street.

Caltrans’ responsibility is to ensure the safety of the traveling public and to protect and maintain California’s highway infrastructure. Caltrans posted a notice at the site 72-hours in advance of the encampment closure to allow those living at the encampment time to gather their belongings and take advantage of services. The department collects personal belongings left behind at the site and brings them to a nearby maintenance yard for later retrieval. Safety remains the department’s number one priority. The partnership with the county is essential in helping people experiencing homelessness receive the assistance and resources they need for safer living conditions.”

CBS 8 spoke with the Mayor and City Manager of El Cajon, and they say the stormwater channel is maintained regularly with litter and debris picked up once a month. And we’re told they hope to clean the area again soon.

“I hope they clean it up, but I hope they get them help,” said Rispoli. “Don’t just move them along to another area...actually give them services.”

At CBS 8, we are always working for you to help our community. If there is something you would like us to look into, please email us at yourstories@cbs8.com.