Foam pit at TwitchCon leaves streamers injured, with broken bones

SAN DIEGO — TwitchCon took over the San Diego Convention Center this past weekend, and one exhibit left several people injured and in need of medical attention.
The convention was home to thousands of people and some of the internet's biggest streamers and content creators. While the event might have started with many excited visitors, many left disappointed, upset and some even injured.
TwitchCon was supposed to be an event meant to bring a good time to the thousands of twitch fanatics heading to the San Diego convention.
Instead that quickly changed when attendees were participating in an interactive exhibit where people had to “battle” one another by standing on one of two platforms suspended over a foam pit, an exhibit run by Lenovo and Intel.
In one of the videos posted on twitter, you can see how two women try to knock one another off of their platforms using foam noodles.
The only problem was the pit of foam cubes were scattered over bare concrete that was only a foot deep and once they jumped off it injured streamer Loch_vaness.
Seconds after, realizing she was injured and posting on social media the day after a picture that she had dislocated her knee.
Another streamer, and adult film actress Adriana Chechik tweeted on social media that she had broken her back and was going to need surgery.
CBS 8 reached out to Lenovo’s PR team and asked about the two incidents
Lenovo denied CBS 8's request for an interview but sent out a release that said,
"We are aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth, and are working with event organizers to look into the incidents.”
At the time this story was published, TwitchCon and Lenovo have not released any further information about next year’s event.
Many in the Twitch community expressed outrage over the exhibit, which they say they felt was unsafe. It was one of a handful of issues that attendees said they had with the convention on social media.
WATCH RELATED: TwitchCon 2022 | The internet's biggest streamers, content creators, fans arrive in San Diego (Oct. 2022).