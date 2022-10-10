Foam pit at TwitchCon leaves streamers injured, with broken bones

A foam pit at the convention had cubes scattered over bare concrete that was only a foot deep. One streamer said she broke her back, another dislocated her knee.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — TwitchCon took over the San Diego Convention Center this past weekend, and one exhibit left several people injured and in need of medical attention.

The convention was home to thousands of people and some of the internet's biggest streamers and content creators. While the event might have started with many excited visitors, many left disappointed, upset and some even injured.

TwitchCon was supposed to be an event meant to bring a good time to the thousands of twitch fanatics heading to the San Diego convention.

Instead that quickly changed when attendees were participating in an interactive exhibit where people had to “battle” one another by standing on one of two platforms suspended over a foam pit, an exhibit run by Lenovo and Intel.

In one of the videos posted on twitter, you can see how two women try to knock one another off of their platforms using foam noodles.

The only problem was the pit of foam cubes were scattered over bare concrete that was only a foot deep and once they jumped off it injured streamer Loch_vaness.

I will never be able to trust @Twitch at another convention in my entire life.

Here’s how I dislocated my knee and sprained my ankle at their Lenovo Legion booth: pic.twitter.com/uZjfkgRyWr — LochVaness (@loch_vaness) October 10, 2022

Seconds after, realizing she was injured and posting on social media the day after a picture that she had dislocated her knee.

This is NOT how I wanted to spend Twitchcon Day 3. @LenovoLegion thanks… pic.twitter.com/eaJO3Dc2S2 — LochVaness (@loch_vaness) October 9, 2022

Another streamer, and adult film actress Adriana Chechik tweeted on social media that she had broken her back and was going to need surgery.

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

CBS 8 reached out to Lenovo’s PR team and asked about the two incidents

Lenovo denied CBS 8's request for an interview but sent out a release that said,

"We are aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth, and are working with event organizers to look into the incidents.”

At the time this story was published, TwitchCon and Lenovo have not released any further information about next year’s event.

Many in the Twitch community expressed outrage over the exhibit, which they say they felt was unsafe. It was one of a handful of issues that attendees said they had with the convention on social media.