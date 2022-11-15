Two people found dead inside hotel in apparent murder-suicide near San Diego International Airport

A man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds in a hotel room near San Diego International Airport.

SAN DIEGO — A man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds Tuesday in a hotel room near San Diego International Airport, and police were investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

San Diego Harbor Police Department officers were called about 2:20 p.m. to the hotel in the 1900 block of North Harbor Drive after staff entered the room when the guest failed to check out on time, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Jud Campbell.

Campbell said that the officers responded to the call and located a man and a woman inside a room, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

San Diego Police Department homicide detectives then responded to investigate.

"Based on the initial observations of the scene, it appears the most likely scenario is that the male shot the female and then shot himself," Campbell said.

Campbell said that the man had been preliminarily identified as an Indian in his 50s believed to be the registered hotel guest. His name was not released.

The woman has not been positively identified. She is described as white, possibly in her 20s or 30s.

A handgun was recovered at the scene by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.