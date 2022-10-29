Two people killed, five hurt in Mission Beach car crash

Two people were killed, and at least five other people were seriously hurt after being involved in a car crash in Mission Beach.

SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed after a multi-vehicle crash in the Mission Beach area Saturday evening.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to reports of a crash around 3:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard, according to SDFD Battalion Chief Johnny Flores.

Video from 619 News Media showed a Kia sedan, and Ford SUV mangled against a parked Mercedes sedan along northbound lanes of Mission Boulevard.

The impact of the crash sent water gushing into the roadway from an unknown source.

When first responders arrived on scene, they discovered several patients needing advanced life support measures, Chief Johnny Flores said.

Two people were pronounced dead on scene, while five others were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition, San Diego police told CBS 8.

Authorities said no pedestrians were injured.

Northbound and southbound traffic at San Fernando Place and Mission Boulevard was severely impacted as officers investigated the crash.

The identities of the two people killed were withheld pending family notification.