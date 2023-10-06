Vigil held for Krystal Mitchell

A U.S. Marine veteran is suspected of strangling his girlfriend in an Allied Gardens apartment in 2016. A preliminary hearing is expected this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — For Josephine Wentzel, June 10th will forever be tainted, that’s because it’s the day police found her daughter Krystal Mitchell beaten and strangled in a friend’s apartment back in 2016.

On Saturday, people gathered to pray at a vigil for Krystal. Families there also took the time to call out the justice department who Wentzel said had failed Krystal's case.

“We need to stand up to these bad guys and put them in jail forever,” said Wentzel.

Raymond Mcleod is a former U.S. Marine accused of killing Krystal Mitchell back in 2016.

They had been dating for a short time before making a trip to San Diego. After the alleged murder, Mcleod ran away to Central America.

Authorities in El Salvador arrested him 6 years later after getting a tip that he was teaching at a school.

“That man had a record of domestic violence he never should have bonded out,” said Wentzel.

Krystal's mother is a retired police detective, she’s credited with being a driving force behind Mcleod's arrest.

However, even after the pursuit for Krystal's alleged killer ended–the fight for her justice continues.

“Hopefully we go forward. I mean, I want to see a trial happen. If he doesn't plead guilty then I want to go all the way to a trial. He took my daughter, he took my grandchildren's mother,” said Wentzel.

Wentzel wrote a book about her daughter's case, she says there is a TV series in the works based on her book.

They’re both efforts to bring more attention to Krystal's case.

Mcleod remains in county jail on a no bail status while his case is pending.

The San Diego District Attorney says more information will be announced on June 13th about a preliminary hearing that's expected this summer.