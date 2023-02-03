What's causing the mystery booms heard across San Diego?

CBS 8 spoke with an aerospace engineer and Camp Pendleton Marine.

SAN DIEGO — Over the past couple weeks CBS 8 has brought you stories about loud booms heard by people across San Diego County.

The most recent boom on Monday was reported by people in La Jolla, North Park, Chula Vista and the list goes on. Some people even said it was powerful enough to shake their homes.

CBS 8 checked in with Naval Base Coronado who said they were not responsible. Next, we contacted Camp Pendleton, who couldn't confirm it was them but did say they have live-fire training around the clock.

"Our infantry and artillery units train regularly day and night in any condition. Those are probably the local area Camp Pendleton noises people hear," said Joseph Dipietro, the deputy director for communications strategy for the 1st Marine Division.

The Marine Corps told us explosions can be heard up to 50 miles away.

"Our high mobility utility rocket system. Those can cause a little bit more noise than what you'd normally hear," he said.

Since the boom was felt across the county, an aerospace engineer said the culprit is likely an aircraft traveling faster than the speed of sound.

"The sonic booms are very strong," said Professor Katz, an aero space engineer at San Diego State University.

He said a supersonic boom is heard and felt equally by anyone below the flight path. For example, a person in North County and person in Chula Vista will hear a sonic boom at the same intensity. The sonic boom follows the aircraft as it flies.

"All those pressure waves accumulate on that boundary which is that cone so it's significantly more intense," Dr. Katz said.

On the other hand, an explosion becomes much weaker the farther away a person is from it.

