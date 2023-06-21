Brush fire jumps U.S.-Mexico border; Cal Fire launches blaze attack

Cal Fire San Diego launched several aircraft to assist in a firefight against a 20-acre brush fire that started in Mexico, then crossed into the United States.

DULZURA, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Mexico jumped the U.S-Mexico border in Dulzera, causing Cal Fire San Diego to launch a full air attack to fight the blaze Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire San Diego received reports around 12:49 p.m. of a wildfire that had charred at least 20 acres of brush in Mexico just near Border Road and Marron Valley Road, according to dispatch reports.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and determined that the blaze that initially began in Mexico, had burned about 2 acres of brush just north of the border in the Marron Valley area.

Though no structures were immediately threatened on the U.S. side where the fire was burning, firefighters were believed to be up against gusty winds in the area.

By 2:50 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego tweeted the fire was holding at about 5 acres.

This fire burns as several firefighting departments across San Diego County battled several blazes from the far East County to the hillsides of El Cajon.

Hundreds of firefighters responded and quickly contained a brush fire in the Barona area that briefly threatened structures. Firefighters from the air and ground were able to mitigate structural threats and stop the Wildcat fire at about 20 acres.

Cameras in the area of the U.S-Mexico border showed plumes of white smoke rising over the South Bay from the now-dubbed "Border14Fire."