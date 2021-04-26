Woman killed when jumper landed on her in downtown San Diego

A man apparently jumped from a parking structure and landed on the woman.

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old woman died after a man jumped from a parking structure in downtown San Diego's East Village landed on her, police said today.

The incident was reported shortly before 7:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of J Street and Tenth Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Dave Yu said.

A man was walking alongside the 30-year-old victim when she was hit

by a man who apparently jumped from a nearby parking structure, Yu said. Her companion was uninjured.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man who apparently jumped was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Yu said.

Their names and ages were not immediately available.