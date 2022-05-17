Woman with bike on I-5 freeway fatally struck by vehicle near Mission Bay

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on south Interstate 5 near Clairemont Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An unidentified driver in a Honda Accord apparently fatally struck a pedestrian in Mission Bay Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on south Interstate 5 near Clairemont Drive. Shortly afterward, personnel from the San Diego County coroner's office were called to the scene.

CHP said a woman on the freeway with a bike was hit and killed.

No further information was immediately available.

The two left lanes of freeway traffic were blocked from Clairemont Drive to Balboa Avenue.